Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) COO Anthony Charles Whitten Sells 107,803 Shares

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total transaction of $5,944,257.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 650,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,851,917.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

DELL stock opened at $54.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.30. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.90 and a 52 week high of $58.72. The company has a market capitalization of $39.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.05.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The technology company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.45. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.01% and a negative return on equity of 149.49%. The business had revenue of $20.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. Dell Technologies’s revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dell Technologies

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.06%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the second quarter worth about $529,103,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 655.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,534,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934,878 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 36,540.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,151,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142,477 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $111,100,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 255.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,239,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329,465 shares during the period. 25.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DELL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $48.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $55.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.31.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DELL

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.