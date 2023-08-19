Desjardins Cuts Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) Price Target to C$11.00

Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Desjardins from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.25 to C$9.25 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS EFRTF opened at $5.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.92. Nexus Industrial REIT has a 52-week low of $5.79 and a 52-week high of $8.22.

Nexus is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition of industrial properties located in primary and secondary markets in Canada, and the ownership and management of its portfolio of properties. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 113 properties (including two properties held for development in which the REIT has an 80% interest) comprising approximately 11.6 million square feet of gross leasable area.

