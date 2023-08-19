Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of Deutsche EuroShop AG (ETR:DEQ – Get Free Report) were up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €24.35 ($26.47) and last traded at €24.30 ($26.41). Approximately 21,204 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 222,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at €23.85 ($25.92).

Deutsche EuroShop Stock Down 1.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.06, a PEG ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 6.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €21.75 and a 200-day moving average price of €20.72.

Deutsche EuroShop Company Profile

Deutsche EuroShop is the only public company in Germany to invest exclusively in shopping centers in prime locations. The company currently has investments in 21 shopping centers in Germany, Austria, Poland, the Czech Republic and Hungary. The portfolio includes the Main-Taunus-Zentrum near Frankfurt, the Altmarkt- Galerie in Dresden and the Galeria Baltycka in Gdansk, among many others.

