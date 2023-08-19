Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DVN. Raymond James decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Devon Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.05.

Devon Energy stock opened at $49.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.32. Devon Energy has a 1 year low of $44.03 and a 1 year high of $78.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.03 and a 200-day moving average of $51.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.18. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 28.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Devon Energy will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total value of $402,393.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,765,319.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 31.3% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 84,326 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after buying an additional 20,111 shares in the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 5.4% in the second quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,438 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the second quarter valued at about $1,749,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC raised its position in Devon Energy by 2,796.1% in the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 32,842 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 31,708 shares during the last quarter. 71.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

