DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems lessened its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,553 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in DexCom were worth $3,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 684.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 251 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 4,814.3% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 103.2% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 382 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $106.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.48. The company has a market capitalization of $41.13 billion, a PE ratio of 123.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.94 and a 52-week high of $139.55.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $871.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.16 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

In other DexCom news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 392 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total value of $43,398.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,043,014.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other DexCom news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 392 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total value of $43,398.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,043,014.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.58, for a total value of $53,798.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 126,419 shares in the company, valued at $16,507,793.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,959 shares of company stock worth $1,537,189 in the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on DexCom in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on DexCom from $146.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on DexCom from $140.00 to $154.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded DexCom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.94.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices for specific and permitted use cases, including non-medical device applications, medical device data analysis, integrated continuous glucose monitoring systems (iCGM) secondary display alarms, active patient monitoring, and treatment decisions; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

