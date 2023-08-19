Diamcor Mining (CVE:DMI) Trading Up 27.3%

Shares of Diamcor Mining Inc. (CVE:DMI – Get Free Report) were up 27.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 188,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 192% from the average daily volume of 64,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Diamcor Mining Trading Down 7.4 %

The firm has a market cap of C$16.06 million, a PE ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 617.97, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Diamcor Mining Company Profile

Diamcor Mining Inc, a junior mining and exploration company, identifies, acquires, explores for, evaluates, operates, and develops diamond-based resource properties. It holds interests in the Krone-Endora at Venetia project that consists of Krone 104MS and Endora 66MS farms covering a combined surface area of approximately 5,888 hectares located in South Africa.

