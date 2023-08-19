Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DBD. Wedbush lowered shares of Diebold Nixdorf from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. They set a sell rating on the stock.

Diebold Nixdorf Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Diebold Nixdorf

DBD opened at $20.07 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.49. Diebold Nixdorf has a 1-year low of $17.88 and a 1-year high of $25.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 2.91.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBD. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 400.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,959,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169,086 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 21,256.7% in the 4th quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,810,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797,164 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the first quarter worth $1,802,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 337.7% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 909,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 701,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 6.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,868,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,953,000 after acquiring an additional 487,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

