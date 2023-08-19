DigiByte Market Cap Achieves $113.76 Million (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. One DigiByte coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, DigiByte has traded down 13.2% against the dollar. DigiByte has a market cap of $113.76 million and $2.25 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DigiByte alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,922.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.90 or 0.00246519 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $187.44 or 0.00723070 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00015032 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.47 or 0.00557337 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00059537 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00120831 BTC.

About DigiByte

DigiByte (DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 16,443,380,744 coins. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org.

DigiByte Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that has adopted the Bitcoin “21” figure but increased the supply to 21 billion – with over 5 algorithms to mine with (Scryt, Sha-256, Qubit, Skein, Groestl) – in order to keep mining local and in the hands of many. A 60 second block target, a 0.5% premine and a block retarget every 2.4 hrs or 244 blocks.: Refers to the entire DigiByte network or a single monetary unit on the payment network. 21 billion DigiBytes will be created over 21 years.: A grouping of all transactions sent over the DigiByte network within a 30 second time frame. Think of a block as an excel spreadsheet that lists the address location of all DigiBytes at a given point in time in history. New DigiBytes are brought into circulation as each block is discovered on the network through a process called mining.: Mining is how transactions are processed on the network. Anyone can become a miner by donating and using their desktop, laptop or mobile phone computing power to help process transactions on the DigiByte network. DigiByte has made this process even easier with our 3 click mining software for beginners.: The DigiByte blockchain is the entire history of all blocks discovered on the network & therefore all transactions made on the network. Each block references the proceeding block all the way back to the beginning of the network to what is known as the genesis block. By linking blocks (spreadsheets) together an accurate, secure accounting of all up to date DigiByte ownership is made by decentralized consensus.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DigiByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigiByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.