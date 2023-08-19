DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Earns “Market Outperform” Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $59.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $58.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised DigitalOcean from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.58.

DOCN stock opened at $32.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.78, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.75. DigitalOcean has a 1-year low of $23.38 and a 1-year high of $51.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.35.

In other DigitalOcean news, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total transaction of $127,498.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 139,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,671,140.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DigitalOcean news, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $213,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 144,262 shares in the company, valued at $5,122,743.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 3,145 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total transaction of $127,498.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,671,140.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,131 shares of company stock worth $882,278. Insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOCN. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in DigitalOcean by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in DigitalOcean by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. boosted its stake in DigitalOcean by 0.8% during the second quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 53,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC increased its position in DigitalOcean by 1.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 27,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

