Dillard’s, Inc. (DDS) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 28th

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from Dillard’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Dillard’s has raised its dividend by an average of 17.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Dillard’s has a dividend payout ratio of 3.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Dillard’s to earn $35.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.8%.

Dillard’s Stock Up 1.8 %

Dillard’s stock opened at $339.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $332.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $327.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Dillard’s has a 1-year low of $254.49 and a 1-year high of $417.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dillard’s ( NYSE:DDS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $7.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $3.32. Dillard’s had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 46.53%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.30 EPS. Dillard’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dillard’s will post 38.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on DDS. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $325.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dillard’s in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $286.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Tom W. Bolin sold 1,136 shares of Dillard’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.71, for a total transaction of $376,822.56. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,334.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 32.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dillard’s

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DDS. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Dillard’s by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Dillard’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $447,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Dillard’s by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dillard’s by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Dillard’s by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 420,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,794,000 after purchasing an additional 20,327 shares during the last quarter. 54.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

