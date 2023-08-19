Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Purchased by Vance Wealth Inc.

Vance Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,496,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,537 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 20.5% of Vance Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Vance Wealth Inc. owned 0.22% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $38,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:DFAC traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $26.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,122,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,571,368. The firm has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.11. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $21.99 and a 1-year high of $28.24.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

