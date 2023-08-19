Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Shares Sold by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,980 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management owned 0.07% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $5,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAT. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 45.5% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 157.8% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 151,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,067,000 after buying an additional 92,855 shares in the last quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 220,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,289,000 after buying an additional 4,528 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,544,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $834,000.

NYSEARCA:DFAT opened at $47.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.73. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a twelve month low of $38.59 and a twelve month high of $50.00.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

