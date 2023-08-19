DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised shares of DISH Network from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $5.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.64.

DISH traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.69. 8,306,409 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,644,750. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.59. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.83. DISH Network has a fifty-two week low of $5.83 and a fifty-two week high of $19.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that DISH Network will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Thomas A. Cullen sold 25,000 shares of DISH Network stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total value of $159,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 226,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,678. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Thomas A. Cullen sold 25,000 shares of DISH Network stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total value of $159,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 226,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,678. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Defranco acquired 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 304,642 shares in the company, valued at $1,827,852. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,047 shares of company stock worth $320,135. 55.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DISH. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in DISH Network by 268.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in DISH Network by 3,175.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in DISH Network during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in DISH Network by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in DISH Network by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

