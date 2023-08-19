DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Price Target Increased to $23.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $16.00 to $23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America cut shares of DLocal from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of DLocal from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of DLocal in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. They issued an underweight rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of DLocal from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DLocal currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.91.

Get DLocal alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DLO

DLocal Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DLO traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,819,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,745,385. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.74 and a 200-day moving average of $14.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.76, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. DLocal has a 12-month low of $9.03 and a 12-month high of $29.95.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $161.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.36 million. DLocal had a net margin of 24.98% and a return on equity of 35.63%. The company’s revenue was up 59.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that DLocal will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DLocal

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of DLocal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DLocal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of DLocal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of DLocal by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DLocal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 42.35% of the company’s stock.

About DLocal

(Get Free Report)

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DLocal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLocal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.