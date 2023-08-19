DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) PT Raised to $15.00 at Barclays

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Barclays from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 23.63% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of DLocal from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of DLocal from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded shares of DLocal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on DLocal from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.91.

Shares of NASDAQ DLO traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.64. 2,819,833 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,745,385. DLocal has a 12-month low of $9.03 and a 12-month high of $29.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.54.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $161.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.36 million. DLocal had a return on equity of 35.63% and a net margin of 24.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that DLocal will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. General Atlantic L.P. increased its position in shares of DLocal by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. General Atlantic L.P. now owns 61,746,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085,249 shares during the last quarter. Ribbit Bullfrog GP II Ltd. purchased a new position in DLocal during the fourth quarter valued at $37,897,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in DLocal by 866.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,297,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059,580 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in DLocal by 53.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,086,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,016 shares during the period. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its position in DLocal by 27.8% in the second quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 5,699,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,564,000 after buying an additional 1,238,463 shares in the last quarter. 42.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

