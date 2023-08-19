DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Shares Down 6.5%

Shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) traded down 6.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.91 and last traded at $19.12. 3,450,421 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 88% from the average session volume of 1,834,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DLO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of DLocal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of DLocal from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of DLocal from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of DLocal from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of DLocal in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DLocal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.45.

DLocal Stock Up 2.2 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.54.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $161.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.36 million. DLocal had a net margin of 24.98% and a return on equity of 35.63%. The business’s revenue was up 59.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that DLocal Limited will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DLocal

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLO. General Atlantic L.P. lifted its holdings in DLocal by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. General Atlantic L.P. now owns 61,746,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,520,000 after buying an additional 4,085,249 shares in the last quarter. Ribbit Bullfrog GP II Ltd. bought a new stake in DLocal during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,897,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in DLocal by 866.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,297,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,770,000 after buying an additional 2,059,580 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in DLocal by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,086,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,736,000 after buying an additional 1,415,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in DLocal by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 5,699,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,564,000 after buying an additional 1,238,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.35% of the company’s stock.

DLocal Company Profile

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

Featured Articles

