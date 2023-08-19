DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of DocGo in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of DocGo in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on DocGo in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on DocGo from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

Shares of DCGO stock traded down $0.46 on Friday, reaching $8.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,143,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,746. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. DocGo has a 12-month low of $6.36 and a 12-month high of $11.41. The company has a market capitalization of $925.81 million, a P/E ratio of 127.43 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.94.

In other news, CEO Anthony Capone sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $51,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 421,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,002,112.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Anthony Capone sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $51,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 421,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,002,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adriaan Stephanus Oberholzer sold 16,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total value of $146,764.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,308,276 shares in the company, valued at $11,800,649.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 122,063 shares of company stock valued at $1,162,924. 13.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DCGO. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of DocGo by 17.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,156,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,699,000 after purchasing an additional 174,087 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DocGo by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,049,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,704,000 after purchasing an additional 14,704 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in DocGo in the first quarter worth about $333,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in DocGo by 99.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 5,381 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DocGo by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 380,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after buying an additional 9,397 shares during the period. 48.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

