Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

DG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $255.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $214.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $190.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Dollar General from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.71.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DG

Dollar General Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:DG opened at $162.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $166.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.74. The company has a market capitalization of $35.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Dollar General has a 1-year low of $151.27 and a 1-year high of $261.59.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.47 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Dollar General will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, CEO Jeffery Owen acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $157.86 per share, for a total transaction of $236,790.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,795,959.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Jeffery Owen bought 1,500 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $157.86 per share, with a total value of $236,790.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 55,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,795,959.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael M. Calbert bought 2,500 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $155.25 per share, with a total value of $388,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 116,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,114,880.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dollar General

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 4,202.5% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 82,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,011,000 after buying an additional 80,604 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,058,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 11,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 9,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar General by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dollar General

(Get Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.