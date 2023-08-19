Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Receives $111.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $111.67.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 target price on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Dorman Products

Dorman Products Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Dorman Products stock opened at $82.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76 and a beta of 0.53. Dorman Products has a 1-year low of $73.32 and a 1-year high of $108.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $480.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.07 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dorman Products will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Dorman Products

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Dorman Products by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,257,228 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $404,566,000 after acquiring an additional 35,922 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dorman Products by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,998,373 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $246,227,000 after acquiring an additional 23,383 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Dorman Products by 790.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,872,736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $151,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,313 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Dorman Products by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,098,866 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $120,557,000 after acquiring an additional 229,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dorman Products by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 975,874 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,919,000 after acquiring an additional 136,197 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dorman Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers powertrain product, including intake and exhaust manifolds, cooling products, harmonic balancers, fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, and other engine, and transmission and axle components; chassis products comprising control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, leaf springs, and other suspension, steering, and brake components; motor vehicle body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; and hardware products comprising threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.