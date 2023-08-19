DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

DV has been the topic of several other research reports. Loop Capital upped their price target on DoubleVerify from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays upped their price target on DoubleVerify from $34.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $43.40.

NYSE:DV traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.08. 1,519,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,455,236. DoubleVerify has a one year low of $20.38 and a one year high of $42.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.23 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.97.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $133.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.39 million. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that DoubleVerify will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Julie Eddleman sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total value of $28,492.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,871 shares in the company, valued at $4,971,789.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Julie Eddleman sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total value of $28,492.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,871 shares in the company, valued at $4,971,789.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Davis Noell sold 12,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $406,250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 260,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,463,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,217,135 shares of company stock worth $820,422,353. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in DoubleVerify during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 241.7% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

