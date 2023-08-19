Dr. Hönle (ETR:HNL) Trading Down 0.5%

Dr. Hönle AG (ETR:HNL – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €21.00 ($22.83) and last traded at €21.00 ($22.83). Approximately 1,793 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €21.10 ($22.93).

Dr. Hönle Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $128.47 million, a PE ratio of -7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €22.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of €20.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.32, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

About Dr. Hönle

(Get Free Report)

Dr. Hönle AG supplies industrial UV technologies and systems in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Adhesives, Equipment & Systems, and Glass & Lamps. The Adhesives segment provides industrial adhesives for applications, such as consumer electronics, medical technology, optics and opto electronics, automotive, and glass processing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Hönle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Hönle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.