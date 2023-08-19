Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.00.
Several research firms have issued reports on RDY. StockNews.com began coverage on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th.
Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Stock Down 0.1 %
RDY opened at $71.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.56. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a one year low of $49.79 and a one year high of $72.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.60.
Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $820.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.67 million. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 18.11%. Analysts anticipate that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.
Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4877 per share. This is a boost from Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’s previous annual dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 11.85%.
About Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.
