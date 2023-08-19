Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th.
Dream Industrial REIT Stock Performance
Dream Industrial REIT has a 52-week low of C$8.08 and a 52-week high of C$9.49.
About Dream Industrial REIT
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Dream Industrial REIT
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/14 – 8/18
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- 8 Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks Under $10
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- What Ross Stores Earnings Say About The Saver Shopping Economy
Receive News & Ratings for Dream Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.