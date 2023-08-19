Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.083 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on D shares. Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. National Bank Financial downgraded Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th.

