Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:DRR) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:DRR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th.
Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/14 – 8/18
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- 8 Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks Under $10
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- What Ross Stores Earnings Say About The Saver Shopping Economy
Receive News & Ratings for Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.