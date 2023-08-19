Dream Unlimited Co. (TSE:DRM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Dream Unlimited Co. (TSE:DRM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

TSE:DRM opened at C$19.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$20.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$22.76. Dream Unlimited has a 52 week low of C$19.46 and a 52 week high of C$31.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$808.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.23.

Separately, TD Securities decreased their price target on Dream Unlimited from C$30.00 to C$28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

