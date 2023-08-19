Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Insider Matthias Dollentz-Scharer Sells 2,977 Shares of Stock

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) insider Matthias Dollentz-Scharer sold 2,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $135,423.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,716,032.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Matthias Dollentz-Scharer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 18th, Matthias Dollentz-Scharer sold 739 shares of Dynatrace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $33,521.04.

On Monday, June 12th, Matthias Dollentz-Scharer sold 77,720 shares of Dynatrace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total value of $3,983,927.20.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Matthias Dollentz-Scharer sold 12,719 shares of Dynatrace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total value of $658,208.25.

DT stock opened at $46.43 on Friday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.54 and a twelve month high of $55.87. The company has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 94.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.34.

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $314.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.51 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Monday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. 58.com reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Dynatrace from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Dynatrace from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dynatrace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.39.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Dynatrace by 2,277.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,934,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,315,000 after buying an additional 6,642,452 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 41.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,424,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,758,000 after purchasing an additional 4,791,026 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 55.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,202,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,679 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,232,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 9.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,155,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068,456 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

