Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Insider Matthias Dollentz-Scharer Sells 739 Shares of Stock

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) insider Matthias Dollentz-Scharer sold 739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $33,521.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,671,892. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Matthias Dollentz-Scharer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 16th, Matthias Dollentz-Scharer sold 2,977 shares of Dynatrace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $135,423.73.
- On Monday, June 12th, Matthias Dollentz-Scharer sold 77,720 shares of Dynatrace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total value of $3,983,927.20.
- On Wednesday, June 7th, Matthias Dollentz-Scharer sold 12,719 shares of Dynatrace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $658,208.25.
Dynatrace Stock Up 1.7 %
NYSE:DT opened at $46.42 on Friday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.54 and a 52 week high of $55.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 94.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.07.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the first quarter worth $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 431.8% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have issued reports on DT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. 58.com reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet raised Dynatrace from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.39.
View Our Latest Stock Report on DT
About Dynatrace
Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Dynatrace
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/14 – 8/18
- Space Investment: How to Invest in Space Exploration
- 8 Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks Under $10
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- What Ross Stores Earnings Say About The Saver Shopping Economy
Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.