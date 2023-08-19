Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Insider Matthias Dollentz-Scharer Sells 739 Shares of Stock

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) insider Matthias Dollentz-Scharer sold 739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $33,521.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,671,892. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Matthias Dollentz-Scharer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dynatrace alerts:

On Wednesday, August 16th, Matthias Dollentz-Scharer sold 2,977 shares of Dynatrace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $135,423.73.

On Monday, June 12th, Matthias Dollentz-Scharer sold 77,720 shares of Dynatrace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total value of $3,983,927.20.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Matthias Dollentz-Scharer sold 12,719 shares of Dynatrace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $658,208.25.

Dynatrace Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE:DT opened at $46.42 on Friday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.54 and a 52 week high of $55.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 94.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $314.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.51 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 11.77%. Sell-side analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the first quarter worth $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 431.8% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. 58.com reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet raised Dynatrace from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.39.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DT

About Dynatrace

(Get Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.