e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ELF. Raymond James lifted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $105.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $118.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.09.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Up 0.6 %

ELF opened at $118.08 on Thursday. e.l.f. Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $36.13 and a fifty-two week high of $137.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.71, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.19 and its 200 day moving average is $94.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.20. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 26.43%. The firm had revenue of $187.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.63 million. Research analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lauren Cooks Levitan sold 2,500 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.96, for a total transaction of $257,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,646,998.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, Director Lauren Cooks Levitan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.96, for a total value of $257,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,646,998.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 17,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total transaction of $1,803,321.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 108,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,269,433.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 216,393 shares of company stock worth $24,223,521 in the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELF. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 25.2% during the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 25,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 5,217 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter worth about $669,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 35,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

