EAC (EAC) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $8.55

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. Over the last week, EAC has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. EAC has a total market cap of $320,522.50 and $8.55 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EAC token can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.27 or 0.00246830 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00015097 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000065 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC Profile

EAC (CRYPTO:EAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform. The official website for EAC is eacplatform.io.

EAC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.00106841 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EAC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

