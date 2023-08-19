EAC Price Hits $0.0011 on Top Exchanges (EAC)

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One EAC token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EAC has a total market capitalization of $320,522.50 and $8.55 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EAC has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

EAC Token Profile

EAC (CRYPTO:EAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official website is eacplatform.io. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform.

EAC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.00106841 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EAC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

