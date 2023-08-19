Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EGLE. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $70.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $70.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Get Eagle Bulk Shipping alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping Stock Up 1.0 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Eagle Bulk Shipping

Shares of EGLE traded up $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $45.51. The stock had a trading volume of 193,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,231. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.48. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 12-month low of $39.16 and a 12-month high of $67.09.

In other Eagle Bulk Shipping news, CEO Gary Vogel sold 6,503 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $325,735.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 140,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,020,163.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Eagle Bulk Shipping news, Director Justin A. Knowles bought 1,450 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.68 per share, with a total value of $64,786.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,842 shares in the company, valued at $261,020.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary Vogel sold 6,503 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $325,735.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,020,163.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 182,872 shares of company stock worth $8,643,326. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Eagle Bulk Shipping

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 3.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 969,094 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $46,555,000 after acquiring an additional 35,631 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 14.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 861,027 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $39,176,000 after acquiring an additional 106,469 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 542,395 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $36,942,000 after acquiring an additional 11,633 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 12.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 501,597 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $21,659,000 after purchasing an additional 55,486 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the first quarter valued at about $17,690,000. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.