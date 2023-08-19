Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Bought by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $10,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ETN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Eaton from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Eaton from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Eaton from $170.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Eaton from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.08.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In related news, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total transaction of $21,945,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 516,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,428,218.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total transaction of $21,945,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 516,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,428,218.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 9,831 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.12, for a total value of $2,173,830.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,651,823.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,831 shares of company stock valued at $24,880,911 in the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ETN traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $214.65. 1,728,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,072,234. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.10. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $129.85 and a 1-year high of $225.76. The firm has a market cap of $85.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.10. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 50.81%.

About Eaton

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.