Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

ETN has been the subject of several other reports. Argus increased their price objective on Eaton from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Eaton from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on Eaton from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Eaton from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.08.

Shares of ETN traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $214.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,728,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,072,234. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton has a one year low of $129.85 and a one year high of $225.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $205.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 12.29%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total transaction of $367,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,342,689. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total transaction of $367,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,342,689. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total transaction of $21,945,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 516,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,428,218.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,831 shares of company stock valued at $24,880,911 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

