Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (EFR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on August 31st

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.109 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE EFR opened at $12.13 on Friday. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 52 week low of $10.76 and a 52 week high of $12.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.62.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 15.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 286,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 38,751 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 48.9% during the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 5,549 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the first quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 17.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 17,628 shares during the last quarter.

About Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

