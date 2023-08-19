Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (EVG) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 21st

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.076 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.3% annually over the last three years.

Get Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EVG opened at $10.03 on Friday. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.13 and a 52 week high of $11.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund

About Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 825.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,638 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 313.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 6,182 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000.

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.