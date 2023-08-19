Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (EVG) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 21st

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.076 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st.
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.3% annually over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE EVG opened at $10.03 on Friday. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.13 and a 52 week high of $11.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.04.
About Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.
