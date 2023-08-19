Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) Declares $0.14 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.137 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st.
Shares of NYSE:ETO opened at $22.57 on Friday. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $19.57 and a 12-month high of $26.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.04 and a 200-day moving average of $22.44.
In related news, Portfolio Manager Derek Digregorio purchased 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $65,343.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the portfolio manager now owns 2,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,343. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.
