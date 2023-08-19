Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) Declares $0.14 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.137 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETO opened at $22.57 on Friday. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $19.57 and a 12-month high of $26.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.04 and a 200-day moving average of $22.44.

Insider Activity at Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund

In related news, Portfolio Manager Derek Digregorio purchased 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $65,343.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the portfolio manager now owns 2,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,343. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 2.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 69,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 133.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,798 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 117.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,639 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

