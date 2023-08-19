eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on eBay

eBay stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.99. 3,801,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,928,051. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. eBay has a 52 week low of $35.92 and a 52 week high of $52.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.36.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. eBay had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 34.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that eBay will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other eBay news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $100,549.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 924 shares in the company, valued at $42,365.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $100,549.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 924 shares in the company, valued at $42,365.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 5,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total value of $246,241.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,959.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in eBay by 9.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,990 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in eBay by 21.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,176 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in eBay by 34.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 461,862 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $26,460,000 after purchasing an additional 118,952 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 6.2% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 223,976 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $12,825,000 after acquiring an additional 13,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 17.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,715 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

