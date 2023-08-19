Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ecolab from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised Ecolab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ecolab from $208.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ecolab from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.43.

Ecolab Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:ECL opened at $179.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.12 billion, a PE ratio of 43.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Ecolab has a 52-week low of $131.04 and a 52-week high of $191.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ecolab will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.33, for a total value of $435,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,347,386.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $183.73 per share, for a total transaction of $119,424.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,768,994.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.33, for a total value of $435,192.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,347,386.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,568 shares of company stock worth $5,008,604 in the last three months. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ecolab

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ECL. United Bank raised its position in Ecolab by 2.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 4,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Ecolab by 7.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 23.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 6.7% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Ecolab by 17.1% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,920,000 after buying an additional 10,676 shares during the period. 73.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

