Edgio (NASDAQ:EGIO) Rating Reiterated by DA Davidson

DA Davidson reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Edgio (NASDAQ:EGIO – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $0.75 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Edgio’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS.

Separately, Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Edgio from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.38.

Get Edgio alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on EGIO

Edgio Price Performance

EGIO stock opened at $0.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.81. Edgio has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $3.88.

Edgio (NASDAQ:EGIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Edgio had a negative net margin of 34.43% and a negative return on equity of 22.12%. The business had revenue of $108.84 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Edgio will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edgio

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Granahan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Edgio in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,605,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Edgio by 122.2% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,074,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,094,000 after buying an additional 3,340,762 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Edgio by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,613,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,784,000 after purchasing an additional 79,203 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Edgio by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,819,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 35,372 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edgio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,067,000. Institutional investors own 30.70% of the company’s stock.

About Edgio

(Get Free Report)

Edgio, Inc provides edge-enabled software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private global networks with distributed computing resources and extensive connectivity to last-mile broadband network providers; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides platform, media, and application solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Edgio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.