Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Holdings Reduced by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC decreased its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,823 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 353 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 708.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 179.6% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 6,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total value of $509,185.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 213,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,953,864.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 6,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total value of $509,185.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 213,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,953,864.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total transaction of $356,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,132,587.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,025 shares of company stock worth $13,629,195 in the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EW shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Friday, July 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $102.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.68.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EW

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $76.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.15. The company has a market cap of $46.55 billion, a PE ratio of 33.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.02. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $67.13 and a 52 week high of $99.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.29.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 25.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.