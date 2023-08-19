Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 30th.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Trading Up 10.0 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.77 on Wednesday. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $9.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 4.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 208.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 6,292 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 244.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 46,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 33,071 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 310.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 56,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 42,848 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC boosted its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 36,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

About Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

