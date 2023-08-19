Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $14.50 price objective on shares of Ellington Financial in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Ellington Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $13.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.55.
Ellington Financial Price Performance
Ellington Financial Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.00%. Ellington Financial’s payout ratio is currently 409.10%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ellington Financial
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EFC. MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ellington Financial in the first quarter worth $446,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Ellington Financial by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 467,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,306,000 after buying an additional 3,263 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Ellington Financial by 126.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ellington Financial by 54.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 10,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Ellington Financial by 6.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 149,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,653,000 after buying an additional 9,534 shares during the last quarter. 50.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ellington Financial Company Profile
Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.
