Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE EARN opened at $6.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.24. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $8.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.63 million, a P/E ratio of 66.60 and a beta of 1.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EARN. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 1,347.4% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 10,779 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC acquired a new position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the 3rd quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 28.9% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 25,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,724 shares during the period. 21.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Company Profile

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

