Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Embraer from $15.75 to $16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.17.

Shares of NYSE:ERJ traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,305,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,306. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Embraer has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $17.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Embraer by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 751,916 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,218,000 after acquiring an additional 18,582 shares during the last quarter. Sagil Capital LLP raised its position in shares of Embraer by 165.3% in the fourth quarter. Sagil Capital LLP now owns 474,356 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after buying an additional 295,548 shares during the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda raised its position in shares of Embraer by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 3,138,792 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,307,000 after buying an additional 888,976 shares during the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Embraer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Embraer in the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.15% of the company’s stock.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

