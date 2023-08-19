Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.50.

Get Encore Capital Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ECPG

Encore Capital Group Price Performance

Encore Capital Group stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.47. 292,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,637. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Encore Capital Group has a 52-week low of $42.50 and a 52-week high of $58.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.34 and its 200 day moving average is $50.31.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $323.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.95 million. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 0.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Encore Capital Group will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Encore Capital Group

In other Encore Capital Group news, Director Laura Olle sold 1,040 shares of Encore Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.69, for a total transaction of $50,637.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,892 shares in the company, valued at $1,455,441.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Encore Capital Group news, Director Laura Olle sold 1,040 shares of Encore Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.69, for a total transaction of $50,637.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,892 shares in the company, valued at $1,455,441.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jonathan C. Clark sold 41,617 shares of Encore Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $2,051,301.93. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,378,121.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Encore Capital Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 145.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 614 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 102.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 960 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 40,480 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 9.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,423 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Encore Capital Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.