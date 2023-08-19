Endowment Wealth Management Inc. Has $232,000 Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Endowment Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRK. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 12th. HSBC started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.74.

Insider Activity

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $474,705.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,867,745.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

MRK stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.69. 1,561,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,763,557. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.13. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.52 and a 12 month high of $119.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $15.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.44 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 239.34%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

See Also

