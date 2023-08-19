Endowment Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Endowment Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,935 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 4.4% of Endowment Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Endowment Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $379,000. Lantz Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 36,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,354,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 100.6% during the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 41,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 20,994 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 301,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,532,000 after purchasing an additional 13,796 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.3% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 131,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,837,000 after purchasing an additional 23,149 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $216.45. 1,111,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,940,444. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $221.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $228.96.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.