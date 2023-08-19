Enegra (EGX) (EGX) Price Down 1.4% This Week

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 19th. One Enegra (EGX) token can currently be bought for $195.49 or 0.00747980 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Enegra (EGX) has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. Enegra (EGX) has a total market cap of $16.61 billion and approximately $1.91 million worth of Enegra (EGX) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Enegra (EGX) Profile

Enegra (EGX) was first traded on July 14th, 2019. Enegra (EGX)’s total supply is 87,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,978,934 tokens. Enegra (EGX)’s official website is www.enegragroup.com. Enegra (EGX)’s official Twitter account is @enegragroup. Enegra (EGX)’s official message board is www.medium.com/enegra. The Reddit community for Enegra (EGX) is https://reddit.com/r/enegra.

Enegra (EGX) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Enegra (EGX) (EGX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Polygon platform. Enegra (EGX) has a current supply of 87,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Enegra (EGX) is 194.04849175 USD and is down -0.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $1,972,342.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.enegragroup.com/.”

