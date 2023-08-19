Enegra (EGX) (EGX) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.82 Million

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One Enegra (EGX) token can now be bought for about $195.08 or 0.00748051 BTC on exchanges. Enegra (EGX) has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion and $1.82 million worth of Enegra (EGX) was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Enegra (EGX) has traded down 1.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Enegra (EGX) alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001052 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) Profile

Enegra (EGX)’s launch date was July 14th, 2019. Enegra (EGX)’s total supply is 87,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,978,934 tokens. The Reddit community for Enegra (EGX) is https://reddit.com/r/enegra. Enegra (EGX)’s official Twitter account is @enegragroup. The official website for Enegra (EGX) is www.enegragroup.com. The official message board for Enegra (EGX) is www.medium.com/enegra.

Buying and Selling Enegra (EGX)

According to CryptoCompare, “Enegra (EGX) (EGX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Polygon platform. Enegra (EGX) has a current supply of 87,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Enegra (EGX) is 194.04849175 USD and is down -0.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $1,972,342.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.enegragroup.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enegra (EGX) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enegra (EGX) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enegra (EGX) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Enegra (EGX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enegra (EGX) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.